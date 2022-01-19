MASK UP
How To Get Free N95 Masks At Your Local Grocery Stores And Pharmacies
Submitted by Molly Bradley via npr.org
The Lede
Following the CDC's recommendation of N95 and KN95 masks, rather than cloth masks, as the most effective protection against the omicron strain of COVID-19, the White House moved to ship 400 million N95 masks to local businesses to give to the public for free. Businesses that will have these masks include Meijer grocery stores and pharmacies, Kroger groceries, Walgreens pharmacies and CVS pharmacies.
Key Details
- The Department of Health and Human Services has said, "Every person is allowed up to three free masks pending availability."
- "We expect the first stores to begin offering masks on Friday, Jan. 28," said Walgreens spokesman Scott Goldberg. "Participating stores will have signage indicating mask availability."
- The free N95 masks are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile, a program also working to distribute free masks to community health centers nationwide from its stock of over 750 million masks.
