THANKS A LOT, DARWIN

Submitted by Molly Bradley
COVID-19 is evolving. Why now?

Ultimately, evolution is behind virus variations and mutations. Knowing this doesn't allow us to predict exactly when and how the coronavirus will change, but it can give us a sense of what might come next.

  • Thanks to natural selection, a virus's gene diversity increases over a long period of time, which also increases the opportunity for rare and deadly changes to occur in the virus.
  • The virus may also be evolving to thwart our immunity to it: variants that can continue to infect people will propagate.
  • COVID may also respond directly to treatments: blood plasma transfusions in some patients may weed out all but the most resilient variants to that specific treatment, which could then spread.

A PRODUCTION BOTTLENECK

Submitted by Adwait
Early in the pandemic, shortages of N95 respirators and other medical gear prompted panic across the world. A year later, the masks still aren't widely available to US consumers.
HOW HE COULD'VE SAVED MORE LIVES

Submitted by James Crugnale
There is no one in American government — or perhaps any government — quite like Dr. Anthony Fauci.