55
+ digg
THANKS A LOT, DARWIN
Four Reasons We're Seeing These Worrying Coronavirus Variants Now
COVID-19 is evolving. Why now?
The LedeUltimately, evolution is behind virus variations and mutations. Knowing this doesn't allow us to predict exactly when and how the coronavirus will change, but it can give us a sense of what might come next.
Key Details
- Thanks to natural selection, a virus's gene diversity increases over a long period of time, which also increases the opportunity for rare and deadly changes to occur in the virus.
- The virus may also be evolving to thwart our immunity to it: variants that can continue to infect people will propagate.
- COVID may also respond directly to treatments: blood plasma transfusions in some patients may weed out all but the most resilient variants to that specific treatment, which could then spread.
Comments
Login to leave comment