WE'RE STILL IN A BAD PLACE THOUGH
Four Reasons Experts Say Coronavirus Cases Are Dropping In The United States
In recent weeks, U.S. coronavirus case data — long a closely-watched barometer of the pandemic's severity — has sent some encouraging signals. But scientists are split on why, exactly, it is happening.
The LedeOn January 12, the US hit an all-time high in its daily average of new COVID-19 cases with 248,200 cases reported. Since then, the rate of new infections has dropped. Some scientists believe the ebb in cases can be attributed to vaccine administration, while others believe it's the result of social distancing measures.
Key Details
- Tom Frieden, a former director of the CDC, believes that vigilant mask-wearing and social distancing are the reasons for a dip in COVID-19 cases in the country.
- Rochelle Walensky, the current CDC director, has noted that while cases are declining, the numbers are "still more than two-and-a-half-fold times what we saw over the summer."
- A less optimistic explanation of the trend is that fewer cases are being detected and reported as resources are now focused on vaccination, rather than testing.
