Four People In Oregon Who Received Both Doses Of Vaccine Test Positive For Coronavirus
There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.
The LedeThese cases of COVID are what are known as "breakthrough cases": infections contracted at least 14 days after both doses of the vaccine have been administered. Clinical trials for the vaccine anticipated breakthrough cases, though, and showed that illness in patients who had received the vaccine was less severe than in unvaccinated patients.
Key Details
- The Oregon Health Authority says that the four cases are mild or asymptomatic. Health experts are currently working to trace the origins of the infections.
- As of Friday, February 12, Oregon had a total of 149,576 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but numbers have been trending down.
- A vaccinated patient in North Carolina has also tested positive for the virus, but their symptoms are reportedly mild and do not require hospitalization.
