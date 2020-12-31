113
PUTTING THINGS INTO PERSPECTIVE
Four Numbers That Make The Pandemic's Massive Death Toll Sink In
It's difficult to fully comprehend the magnitude of 350,000 deaths. Other metrics can be more illuminating.
The LedeEvery day of December, an average of 1.7 people in the US died from COVID every minute. That's shocking, but there are even more visceral ways to frame this extremely high mortality rate.
Key Details
- On average, every person who has died of COVID in the US lost a potential 13 years of life, with some people under 65 having lost potentially 45% of the years they might have lived. Moreover, for the first time since World War II, life expectancy in the US might end up dropping a full year.
- While one in 1,325 white Americans has died from COVID, one in 800 Black Americans has died.
- Over 3.1 million Americans have lost a close relative — parent, spouse, grandparent, sibling, or child — to COVID.
