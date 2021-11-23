Cyber Monday Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Submitted by James Crugnale via huffpost.com

Former White House Doctor Ronny Jackson Might Have The Craziest Conspiracy Theory About The New COVID-19 Variant
Congressman Ronny Jackson has a nutty theory about the new Omicron variant discovered in South Africa.

Congressman Ronny Jackson, who previously served as the White House physician, tweeted that the new Omicron variant was a ploy by Democrats to open up nationwide mail-in voting, calling the newest variant the "Midterm Election Variant." "They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots," Jackson tweeted. "Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election - but we're not going to let them!"

  • The Omicron variant was discovered by South African doctors, but Jackson claims it was a scheme by Democrats to steal an election.
  • Dr. Jonathan Reiner slammed Jackson's tweet during an interview with CNN's Jim Acosta as misinformation.
  • "You see this anti-science coming from a former doctor," Reiner said. "I call him 'former doctor' because that’s how he behaves."

