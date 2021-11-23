BRUH
Former White House Doctor Ronny Jackson Might Have The Craziest Conspiracy Theory About The New COVID-19 Variant
Submitted by James Crugnale via huffpost.com
Congressman Ronny Jackson, who previously served as the White House physician, tweeted that the new Omicron variant was a ploy by Democrats to open up nationwide mail-in voting, calling the newest variant the "Midterm Election Variant." "They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots," Jackson tweeted. "Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election - but we're not going to let them!"
- The Omicron variant was discovered by South African doctors, but Jackson claims it was a scheme by Democrats to steal an election.
- Dr. Jonathan Reiner slammed Jackson's tweet during an interview with CNN's Jim Acosta as misinformation.
- "You see this anti-science coming from a former doctor," Reiner said. "I call him 'former doctor' because that’s how he behaves."
