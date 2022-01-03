Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Everything You Need To Know About 'Flurona'
Israel recently confirmed a case of "flurona" — a combination of both COVID-19 and the flu. Because both illnesses can affect the respiratory tract, medical experts are trying to determine how serious it can be.

The patient in Israel who was diagnosed with flurona was an unvaccinated pregnant woman whose symptoms were mild. This is Israel's first reported case, but the World Health Organization says it's seen the dual infection in the US and Asia.

  • The WHO says the frequency of flu infection in COVID-19 patients is approximately 0.4% in the US and 4.5% in Asia.
  • Co-infections like flurona are common when pathogens make their way into communities.
  • The CDC has said that it's safe to get both a COVID vaccine and a flu shot during the same visit.

