Everything You Need To Know About 'Flurona'
The patient in Israel who was diagnosed with flurona was an unvaccinated pregnant woman whose symptoms were mild. This is Israel's first reported case, but the World Health Organization says it's seen the dual infection in the US and Asia.
- The WHO says the frequency of flu infection in COVID-19 patients is approximately 0.4% in the US and 4.5% in Asia.
- Co-infections like flurona are common when pathogens make their way into communities.
- The CDC has said that it's safe to get both a COVID vaccine and a flu shot during the same visit.
Study Shows Some Of You Monsters Actually Enjoy Seeing Yourselves On Zoom
While many — if not most — of us are sick of seeing our faces on Zoom calls, a study has revealed that others somehow actually enjoy it.
