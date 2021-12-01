Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

OMICRON COMES TO AMERICA

Submitted by Adwait via statnews.com

The First US Omicron Coronavirus Variant Confirmed In California. Here's What You Should Know
The first case of the Omicron variant has been identified after the infected person returned from South Africa on November 22. The case was identified by the California and San Francisco health departments.

The Lede

A person traveled back from South Africa on November 22, according to a CDC statement. The individual tested positive on November 29 and has been in isolation ever since. Health officials said that other close contacts had tested negative.

Key Details

  • According to Dr. Anthony Fauci's knowledge, the person hadn't taken a booster vaccine shot.
  • More than two dozen counties have reported cases, which include a high number of travelers.
  • Scientists still don't have a clear picture about the Omicron variant's threat level but initial findings show it could be more transmissible than the Delta variant.

Additional Thoughts

Comments

Additional submission from Adwait: