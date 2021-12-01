OMICRON COMES TO AMERICA
The First US Omicron Coronavirus Variant Confirmed In California. Here's What You Should Know
Submitted by Adwait via statnews.com
The Lede
A person traveled back from South Africa on November 22, according to a CDC statement. The individual tested positive on November 29 and has been in isolation ever since. Health officials said that other close contacts had tested negative.
Key Details
- According to Dr. Anthony Fauci's knowledge, the person hadn't taken a booster vaccine shot.
- More than two dozen counties have reported cases, which include a high number of travelers.
- Scientists still don't have a clear picture about the Omicron variant's threat level but initial findings show it could be more transmissible than the Delta variant.
Additional Thoughts
Map via The New York Times
Additional submission from Adwait:
Abortions Could Require 200-Mile Trips If Roe Is Overturned
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Comments