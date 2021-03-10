24
CURSED CURES
First He Held A Superspreader Event. Then He Recommended Fake Cures
After dozens of people caught the coronavirus at his expensive conference, tech mogul Peter Diamandis offered fraudulent COVID-19 treatments to them, from injectable peptides to amniotic fluid.
The LedePeter Diamandis, the Greek-American engineer, physician and entrepreneur who founded the X Prize Foundation for innovation in tech, held a plainly COVID-unsafe event in January 2021 — the Abundance 360 Summit — that resulted in a swell of new cases. Afterward, he sent attendees a link to a website called Fountain Life, a company he'd co-founded, that sold products the FDA had labeled "COVID-19 fraudulent." Diamandis and his complicit colleagues are now under fire from doctors and lawyers alike.
Key Details
- A360 was attended by at least 86 guests, despite a local ban on such gatherings at the time. Some guests had paid as much as $30,000 to go. 32 people contracted the virus over the course of the four-day event.
- Guests were then invited to a webinar with multiple licensed doctors who promoted products that they said treated COVID-19. This was followed by a link to Fountain Life.
- Though many of the site's products are fraudulent, some are being researched as potential COVID-19 treatments.
