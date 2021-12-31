Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

BIG STEP FORWARD

Submitted by Molly Bradley via cbsnews.com

The FDA Has Authorized Booster Shots For Kids. It's The CDC's Move Now
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as 12 and for kids as young as five with compromised immune systems.

The Lede

The FDA cited data from Israel, where kids aged 12 and up started receiving booster shots in August, and data from Pfizer. The agency reduced its recommended wait time between the completion of the first round of doses and the booster from six months to five. However, before kids can start receiving booster vaccines, the CDC has to second the FDA's opinion too.

Key Details

  • If the CDC agrees with the FDA, around 30 percent of kids from ages 12 to 15 — roughly five million people — would become eligible for the booster.
  • The CDC has been concerned about the risk of myocarditis, a side effect of heart inflammation linked to Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines.
  • Earlier this month, Pfizer said it was considering a three-dose vaccine series for children as young as six months old.

Comments

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: