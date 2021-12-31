BIG STEP FORWARD
The FDA Has Authorized Booster Shots For Kids. It's The CDC's Move Now
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cbsnews.com
The Lede
The FDA cited data from Israel, where kids aged 12 and up started receiving booster shots in August, and data from Pfizer. The agency reduced its recommended wait time between the completion of the first round of doses and the booster from six months to five. However, before kids can start receiving booster vaccines, the CDC has to second the FDA's opinion too.
Key Details
- If the CDC agrees with the FDA, around 30 percent of kids from ages 12 to 15 — roughly five million people — would become eligible for the booster.
- The CDC has been concerned about the risk of myocarditis, a side effect of heart inflammation linked to Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines.
- Earlier this month, Pfizer said it was considering a three-dose vaccine series for children as young as six months old.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Ghislaine Maxwell Was Convicted. Now Attention Turns To Prince Andrew
Britain's Prince Andrew is facing scrutiny after Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction for helping to lure teenage girls for abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein.
