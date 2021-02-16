291
+ digg
VIRAL CONTENT
Dr. Fauci Just Said Coronavirus Vaccines Do More Than Stop You From Getting Sick
There's also a growing indication that the COVID vaccine helps stop you from picking up and passing along the virus post-vaccination.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment