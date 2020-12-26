47
+ digg
'COVID IS NO FUN'
Dr. Drew Pinsky, Who Apologized For Downplaying Coronavirus, Says He Has COVID-19
Dr. Drew Pinsky has COVID-19.
The LedeDr. Drew Pinsky announced on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "Thanks for checking in on me, I appreciate all the kind shout-outs," he said in a video. "COVID is no fun. I don't recommend it."
Key Details
- Earlier this year, Pinsky made multiple media appearances downplaying the severity of the virus.
- After calling COVID-19, a "press-induced panic," Pinsky received much backlash on social media.
- In April, he apologized for his comments, and acknowledged he "got it wrong."
Comments
Login to leave comment