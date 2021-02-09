Comments

  1. Commented by eclectickelvin 1 hour ago

    This has got to be one of the stupider things the CDC has come up with to date. Who is leading this pack of degenerate buffoons on this dangerous quest. What ever happened to save the planet then dump millions of masks loaded with infectious germs in it into landfills, garbage cans , open waste containers. etc. They should be put into bio waste containers, but that will never happen. They keep throwing crap and stupid ideas against the wall and so far that is all that has stuck there is the crap

Other articles and videos you might like

5
+ digg
SHOT OF HOPE

Submitted by Digg
With the COVID vaccines, we have clearly hit a home run, on all of them. They are all tested thoroughly.
9
+ digg
'THERE'S STILL A LOT OF CONFUSION'

Submitted by Digg
Antibody tests can determine whether your immune system has seen the coronavirus before — and not much else.