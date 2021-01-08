144
+ digg
D-LIGHTFUL

Submitted by Molly Bradley
It's cheap, widely available and might help us fend off the virus. So should we all be dosing up on the sunshine nutrient?

The Lede

A study in the UK led a group of doctors to write a letter stating, "We believe that vitamin D3 deficiency is a major risk factor for severe coronavirus infection." Many other studies have come to a similar conclusion, with a Spanish study almost incontrovertibly proving the hypothesis.

Key Details

  • In hospitals in the UK, patients who were D-deficient were given high oral doses of the vitamin. Only three of the patients with high levels of vitamin D died.
  • In the Spanish study, half of patients who hadn't received high doses of vitamin D went to the ICU and two later died, where only one patient who received vitamin D went to the ICU and was released with no complications.
  • Some doctors are reluctant to promote the finding, wary of false reassurance that could lead to more reckless behavior.

Comments

Other articles and videos you might like