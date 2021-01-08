144
D-LIGHTFUL
Does Vitamin D Combat COVID-19? Studies Point To A Tentative Yes
It's cheap, widely available and might help us fend off the virus. So should we all be dosing up on the sunshine nutrient?
The LedeA study in the UK led a group of doctors to write a letter stating, "We believe that vitamin D3 deficiency is a major risk factor for severe coronavirus infection." Many other studies have come to a similar conclusion, with a Spanish study almost incontrovertibly proving the hypothesis.
Key Details
- In hospitals in the UK, patients who were D-deficient were given high oral doses of the vitamin. Only three of the patients with high levels of vitamin D died.
- In the Spanish study, half of patients who hadn't received high doses of vitamin D went to the ICU and two later died, where only one patient who received vitamin D went to the ICU and was released with no complications.
- Some doctors are reluctant to promote the finding, wary of false reassurance that could lead to more reckless behavior.
