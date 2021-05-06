THE VAX OF LIFE
Does The Vaccine Work Against COVID-19 Variants?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via vox.com
The LedeCOVID-19 variants fall into three categories: variants of interest, which affect how the virus binds to cells; variants of concern, which are more infectious or cause more severe cases; and variants of high consequence, which significantly weaken testing and vaccines. Though more infectious variants pose a threat, some countries are experiencing declines in cases, hospitalizations and deaths thanks to vaccines and other containment measures. Here's what we know about existing variants.
Key Details
- The WHO has reported seven variants of interest and three of concern: many of the existing variants are better at evading our immune systems than the original strain.
- Though treatments like antibody therapies are less effective against some variants, most vaccines still help prevent severe illness and death. AstraZeneca, however, has not held up against South Africa's dominant variant.
- Experts think India's devastating surge is due to low vaccine rates and preemptively relaxed restrictions.
