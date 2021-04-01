Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by James Crugnale via scientificamerican.com

People are reacting differently to the COVID-19 vaccines. If you don't have any significant side effects, should you be worried?

The Lede

According to John Wherry, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, people who don't experience side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine shouldn't worry, as immune responses are more of a quirk of people's immune systems and not an indication of how effective the vaccine is.

Key Details

  • When the vaccine is administered, the immune system attacks the foreign proteins, forming memory B cells and T cells, which contribute to your immunological memory.
  • A study of people receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines found that those who reported side effects had higher levels of antibodies, but not higher levels of B cells.
  • Researchers hope that their learnings about the effects of COVID-19 vaccines on the immune system will give them insight into other diseases.

