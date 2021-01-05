14
+ digg
BAD NEWS
Doctors Concerned That Coronavirus-Related Loss Of Taste Could Be Permanent For Some
Even months after recovering from COVID-19, a small number of people still find that everything tastes "like cardboard."
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment