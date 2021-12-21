HEARTBREAKING
A Doctor Described How Anti-Vaxxers Drove Him Out Of Practicing Medicine In A Grim Reddit Post
According to a viral Reddit testimonial posted to the subreddit r/QAnonCasualities, a doctor treating those infected with the coronavirus says they "will never treat a patient again" after experiencing a violent episode where a deceased patient's wife assaulted them and called them a "murderer."
- "I quit - and, like many doctors, have taken myself out of having contact with patients - because of the almost universal ignorance/certainty/anger of patient families these days," Redditor u/thanosrain wrote.
- "What I can no longer handle is the screaming, not from the patients, but from the families," they explained.
- "They are not screaming in anguish, or in recognition of how their foolishness has led them to this point," they wrote. "They are screaming at me."
