Submitted by James Crugnale via reddit.com

A Doctor Described How Anti-Vaxxers Drove Him Out Of Practicing Medicine In A Grim Reddit Post
"After more than three decades as a physician, the Q maniacs have succeeded in driving me out of providing care to patients."

According to a viral Reddit testimonial posted to the subreddit r/QAnonCasualities, a doctor treating those infected with the coronavirus says they "will never treat a patient again" after experiencing a violent episode where a deceased patient's wife assaulted them and called them a "murderer."

  • "I quit - and, like many doctors, have taken myself out of having contact with patients - because of the almost universal ignorance/certainty/anger of patient families these days," Redditor u/thanosrain wrote.
  • "What I can no longer handle is the screaming, not from the patients, but from the families," they explained.
  • "They are not screaming in anguish, or in recognition of how their foolishness has led them to this point," they wrote. "They are screaming at me."

