Do You Need To Wear A Mask? Use The Two-Out-Of-Three Rule
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nytimes.com
The LedeThe risk of COVID-19 transmission outdoors is low, but it's not zero, especially if you're lingering in a crowded area or gathering in a group. Dr. Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, proposes a rule of thumb to determine whether you should be wearing a mask, wherein you can choose two of three conditions: outdoors, distanced, masked.
Key Details
- If you're outdoors and social distancing, you don't need to wear a mask.
- If you're outdoors but not distancing, you should wear a mask.
- If you're distancing, but you're not outdoors, you should wear a mask.
