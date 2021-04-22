Picks Video Long Reads Tech
EASY AS ONE, TWO, THREE

Submitted by Molly Bradley via nytimes.com

We know that the risk of catching COVID outdoors is low, but different circumstances call for different precautions. Here's a simple rule to follow to determine whether you should mask up.

The Lede

The risk of COVID-19 transmission outdoors is low, but it's not zero, especially if you're lingering in a crowded area or gathering in a group. Dr. Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, proposes a rule of thumb to determine whether you should be wearing a mask, wherein you can choose two of three conditions: outdoors, distanced, masked.

Key Details

  • If you're outdoors and social distancing, you don't need to wear a mask.
  • If you're outdoors but not distancing, you should wear a mask.
  • If you're distancing, but you're not outdoors, you should wear a mask.

