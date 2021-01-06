2
STAY THE COURSE
Do Vaccines Work Against Virus Variants? Probably
New research suggests that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in the two more contagious variants of the coronavirus that have erupted in Britain and South Africa.
The LedeThough the study at hand did not look at the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness against mutations is promising for other vaccines, and for the possibility of optimizing vaccines against future mutations that may arise.
Key Details
- The new strains of COVID have multiple mutations, but at least one in common that scientists think is what makes them more infectious: N501Y, an alteration of the virus's spike protein.
- Scientists found that antibodies from people who had received the vaccination were able to fight off the mutant strains in lab dishes. The next step will be for experts to review the study.
- The variant from the UK has been detected in the US and other countries in past weeks.
