Do You Need Another COVID Vaccine Booster? Here's What Doctors Recommend
The CDC doesn't have clear instructions regarding COVID boosters. Their site lists "eligible" groups but doesn't specify a timetable for subsequent vaccine shots. Not all experts agree that booster shots are necessary. Here's how to determine if you should get another one.
- Studies show that people with a fourth dose (Pfizer) had a lower rate of infection and serious illness than those with three shots.
- Emory University infectious disease researcher Dr. Carlos del Rio says people under 60 can think about waiting. "The vaccines are holding up pretty well against severe disease and death," he said.
- The CDC said that people were 91 percent protected against hospitalization two months after a third dose (or first booster) and 78 percent protected by month four.
proudly masked for life. each time we need a jab my partner loses half a day of work to spend 2 hours on the bus to hospital in next town. Yeah, I realize it's hard to grok not trundling out to the privileged-per-mobile to tootle off to errands, but some of us choose not to pillage the earth mother for fuel when legs work fine.