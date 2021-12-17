Do Complaints About Yankee Candles Having No Scent Overlap With A Surge In COVID Cases?

In a series of tweets, Nick Beauchamp plotted a chart in which the incidence of online reviews that complained about candles with "no smell" appeared to correlate with the Omicron spike.

He also charted a data visualization of the percentage of reviews containing the terms "no smell," but the results were less stark.

He concluded that he wouldn't take this as hard science.

"BTW, I wouldn't take this too seriously. Even looking at percentages, there seems to be a seasonal surge in 'no smell' each winter. The recent COVID surges are larger, and the first wave is possibly visible as well, but this is also sensitive to how you smooth the data," he said.

fresh wave of bad reviews for yankee candles pic.twitter.com/1mlandB78I — drewtoothpaste (@drewtoothpaste) December 21, 2021

Here's a plot of the "no smell" complaints for the top three Yankee Candles on Amazon. pic.twitter.com/EFUsGil5k4 — Nick Beauchamp (@nick_beauchamp) December 22, 2021