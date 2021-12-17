NOTHING TO SNIFF AT
Do Complaints About Yankee Candles Having No Scent Overlap With A Surge In COVID Cases?
The Lede
On Twitter yesterday, Drew Fairweather (@drewtoothpaste) posted screenshots of negative Yankee Candle Amazon reviews. "No scent, very disappointed and embarrassed as this was a gift," read one. "No scent, disappointing," said another. Northeastern University professor Nick Beauchamp then analyzed reviews from the top three Yankee Candles on Amazon that used the term "no smell" and charted their prevalence, creating a graph that bears an eerie resemblance to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Key Details
- Drew Fairweather observed that many bad reviews of Yankee Candles had popped up over the past week.
- Nick Beauchamp responded by taking a look at Amazon reviews that complained about the lack of smell from the candles and plotting them on a graph.
- Another user compared the daily COVID case graph with Beauchamp's chart, and they appeared to match up pretty well.
Additional Thoughts
In a series of tweets, Nick Beauchamp plotted a chart in which the incidence of online reviews that complained about candles with "no smell" appeared to correlate with the Omicron spike.
He also charted a data visualization of the percentage of reviews containing the terms "no smell," but the results were less stark.
He concluded that he wouldn't take this as hard science.
"BTW, I wouldn't take this too seriously. Even looking at percentages, there seems to be a seasonal surge in 'no smell' each winter. The recent COVID surges are larger, and the first wave is possibly visible as well, but this is also sensitive to how you smooth the data," he said.
fresh wave of bad reviews for yankee candles pic.twitter.com/1mlandB78I— drewtoothpaste (@drewtoothpaste) December 21, 2021
Here's a plot of the "no smell" complaints for the top three Yankee Candles on Amazon. pic.twitter.com/EFUsGil5k4— Nick Beauchamp (@nick_beauchamp) December 22, 2021
Instead of counts, here's the percentage of reviews with "no smell." It shows the same pattern, though it's less dramatic since some of the count spike is due to an overall rise in sales and reviews each winter. pic.twitter.com/5eHEtlgVH7— Nick Beauchamp (@nick_beauchamp) December 22, 2021
