Disappointing Chinese Vaccine Results Pose Setback For Developing World
Brazil says CoronaVac has an efficacy rate just over 50 percent, much lower than previously announced. More than 380 million doses have already been ordered.
The LedeThe CoronaVac vaccine, which officials hoped to use to inoculate the developing world, has turned out to have a low efficacy rate.
Key Details
- Originally believed to have an efficacy rate of 78 percent, 10 countries had already ordered 380 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine.
- The weaker efficacy means it will take longer for the countries to achieve herd immunity.
- The vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer have efficacy rates of over 95 percent.
