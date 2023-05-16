Popular
Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via salon.com
How To Tell If You've Got The New COVID-19 Variant Or Just Allergies
The Arcturus (XBB.1.16) variant is starting to spread fast in North America, and on top of the normal COVID-19 symptoms, it's also causing conjunctivitis.
This inflammation or irritation around the eyes seems to be a more common COVID symptom among kids, but the American Academy of Ophthalmology notes that "eye symptoms alone are probably not a sign of COVID infection." It's only of particular concern when seen alongside other symptoms (cough, fever) or known exposure to COVID-19.

  • The only way to confirm a COVID-19 infection is through a test — not just a list of symptoms.
  • Vaccines still provide protection against severe disease and death, but effectiveness does decrease over time. Ensure that you're up to date with the latest approved booster for your demographic.
  • In the span of about a month, Arcturus has gone from representing one percent of COVID cases to roughly 12.5 percent in the US.

