ACHOO
How To Tell If You've Got The New COVID-19 Variant Or Just Allergies
The Lede
This inflammation or irritation around the eyes seems to be a more common COVID symptom among kids, but the American Academy of Ophthalmology notes that "eye symptoms alone are probably not a sign of COVID infection." It's only of particular concern when seen alongside other symptoms (cough, fever) or known exposure to COVID-19.
Key Details
- The only way to confirm a COVID-19 infection is through a test — not just a list of symptoms.
- Vaccines still provide protection against severe disease and death, but effectiveness does decrease over time. Ensure that you're up to date with the latest approved booster for your demographic.
- In the span of about a month, Arcturus has gone from representing one percent of COVID cases to roughly 12.5 percent in the US.