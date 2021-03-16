79
PROS AND CONS
COVID-19 Vaccines Are Probably Less Effective At Preventing Transmission Than Symptoms. Here's Why
Injected vaccines tend to generate good immunity overall but less of a response in the nose and throat, where the virus enters and spreads from.
The LedeEarly results from countries that have conducted quick and efficient rollouts show that vaccines have dramatically reduced severe cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations. It's unclear exactly how good they are at preventing vaccinated people from transmitting the virus, but it seems likely they won't be quite as effective, since they're designed primarily to fight off severe infection.
Key Details
- COVID-19 involves different phases of infection: first mucosal infection, in which you might have mild or no symptoms. If the virus progresses, you'll develop systemic infection, which affects your respiratory system and other parts of your body.
- People are most infectious at the mucosal infection stage, even if they're asymptomatic.
- Because the vaccines bolster immunity to fight systemic infection, they're unlikely to make you immune to mucosal infection, which means you can still spread it.
