61
+ digg
WHAT A MESS
Confusion And Chaos: Inside The Vaccine Rollout In DC, Maryland And Virginia
Shortage of doses, changing rules and complex sign-up systems left residents deeply frustrated.
The LedeThe vaccine rollout in DC and its surrounding states has been far messier than promised, and millions of residents who are eligible for the vaccine have been unable to book appointments. The Washington Post interviewed 30 government and medical workers to understand what's been happening.
Key Details
- The DC Health Department made booking available before clinics were ready, which led to patients with appointments being turned away. Technical components in booking appointments have also been an obstacle for the elderly and disabled.
- To counter racial disparity, the city reserved one day a week for underserved Zip codes to book vaccine appointments, which has frustrated other residents.
- The unexpected lack of national stockpile also set back states that had planned accordingly.
Comments
Login to leave comment