38
+ digg
THREE'S COMPANY

Submitted by Adwait
In some respects, it's easy to make direct comparisons between the three vaccines; in others, it's more complicated.

The Lede

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have all produced COVID-19 vaccines in record time. Here's how they differ in terms of efficacy: after two doses, Pfizer's vaccine is 95% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID infection, and Moderna's is 94.1% effective; after only one dose, J&J's is 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID infection and 85% effective at preventing severe disease.

Key Details

  • Moderna requires a 4-week interval between doses, whereas Pfizer requires a 3-week gap. J&J is one-dose, although it's currently testing a two-dose approach.
  • Moderna and Pfizer use mRNA technology in which genetic code is delivered to cells to create a spike protein and thereby activate the immune system.
  • Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 16 and older, whereas Moderna and J&J's vaccines are authorized for 18 and older. Moderna has recently started testing with kids between 12 and 17.

Comments

Other articles and videos you might like