THREE'S COMPANY
Comparing The COVID-19 Vaccines Developed By Pfizer, Moderna And Johnson & Johnson
In some respects, it's easy to make direct comparisons between the three vaccines; in others, it's more complicated.
The LedePfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have all produced COVID-19 vaccines in record time. Here's how they differ in terms of efficacy: after two doses, Pfizer's vaccine is 95% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID infection, and Moderna's is 94.1% effective; after only one dose, J&J's is 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID infection and 85% effective at preventing severe disease.
Key Details
- Moderna requires a 4-week interval between doses, whereas Pfizer requires a 3-week gap. J&J is one-dose, although it's currently testing a two-dose approach.
- Moderna and Pfizer use mRNA technology in which genetic code is delivered to cells to create a spike protein and thereby activate the immune system.
- Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 16 and older, whereas Moderna and J&J's vaccines are authorized for 18 and older. Moderna has recently started testing with kids between 12 and 17.
