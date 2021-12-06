Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Submitted by Molly Bradley via reddit.com

This Video Chart Shows Death Rates For Each Vaccine Status. TL;DR: Vaccines Work
Using data from the CDC, Reddit user jcceagle created a video chart to track the death rates per 100,000 people for the unvaccinated, those who got Pfizer, those who got Moderna and those who got J&J.

The chart represents data from April to September 2021. In addition to tracking death rates among the unvaccinated and those with each type of vaccine, the chart also shows a fifth line that represents the totality of individuals who have received the full dose of any shot ("Full"). The creator of the chart said, "I [used] data from The Center for Disease Control and Prevention to create this chart. I used Javascript and Adobe After Effects, which was linked to an underlying json file."

