62
+ digg
VECTOR FOR THE VIRUS
Can You Still Transmit COVID-19 After Vaccination?
There's no evidence that any of the current COVID-19 vaccines can completely stop people from being infected — and this has implications for our prospects of achieving herd immunity.
The LedeIt's been difficult to parse the effectiveness of the vaccines as of yet: most countries haven't vaccinated enough people that they can resume pre-COVID behavior, so it's unclear whether declining infection rates are due to the vaccine, lockdown or both. What we do know: vaccines can cut the number of cases with detectable virus and reduce the severity of COVID cases that do arise, but neither of these effects mean definitively that people will not transmit the virus once vaccinated.
Key Details
- Studies of AstraZeneca's vaccine found that one dose cut cases with detectable virus by 67%, which is promising for reducing transmission.
- An Israeli study found that 98% of people who got two doses of the Pfizer shot had more antibodies than people who had contracted COVID-19.
- Studies of Moderna's vaccine showed it may prevent two-thirds of asymptomatic cases after one dose. Novovax's vaccine has yet to be approved for use, but studies in macaques suggest it might prevent transmission entirely.
Comments
Login to leave comment