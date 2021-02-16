14
CURED BY SICKNESS
Can Deliberately Infecting People With COVID-19 End The Pandemic?
The UK has approved the first human challenge study for COVID-19. But now that we have the vaccines, is it still worth the risk?
The LedeThese "human challenge" studies were originally intended to help test vaccines more efficiently than large-scale clinical trials can. Though multiple approved vaccines are now on the market, the studies may still be able to provide valuable information — but the debate for many doctors comes down to ethics.
Key Details
- One of the approved studies is designed to learn the minimum amount of coronavirus required to cause infection. Some participants will come into very little contact with the virus, while some will undergo substantial exposure.
- Though only low-risk participants are selected, it's still unclear why some people are more affected by the virus than others regardless of age or health.
- Participants in this trial will spend 16 days living in a facility being closely monitored.
