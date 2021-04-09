Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
Bitcoin Science Photos Design Digg Features
1077 members

The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

WHERE IS MY MIND

Submitted by Molly Bradley via theatlantic.com

Brain fog is one of the longer-lasting and less understood side effects of COVID-19. Finally, though, there are treatments that seem to help sufferers regain mental clarity.

The Lede

Brain fog is a lingering effect of "long COVID" — formally called Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 — that involves trouble with focus, short-term memory retention and high-level tasks. Oddly, many people who have it were never even hospitalized for COVID-19. Health care experts are still trying to figure out who has it and why — but in the meantime, doctors are finding some success treating it with certain therapies.

Key Details

  • Effective treatments are similar to those for physical brain injuries: improving sleep hygiene, moderating screen time and reducing stress.
  • Then patients start rebuilding their ability to focus in small steps, starting with reading news headlines and short articles and building up from there.
  • Patients may also perform mental exercises geared toward specific cognitive functions in affected areas of their minds, like listening to a podcast and summarizing it, or recalling a grocery list.

Comments