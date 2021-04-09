WHERE IS MY MIND
Brain Fog From COVID-19 Now Has Some Treatments
Submitted by Molly Bradley via theatlantic.com
The LedeBrain fog is a lingering effect of "long COVID" — formally called Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 — that involves trouble with focus, short-term memory retention and high-level tasks. Oddly, many people who have it were never even hospitalized for COVID-19. Health care experts are still trying to figure out who has it and why — but in the meantime, doctors are finding some success treating it with certain therapies.
Key Details
- Effective treatments are similar to those for physical brain injuries: improving sleep hygiene, moderating screen time and reducing stress.
- Then patients start rebuilding their ability to focus in small steps, starting with reading news headlines and short articles and building up from there.
- Patients may also perform mental exercises geared toward specific cognitive functions in affected areas of their minds, like listening to a podcast and summarizing it, or recalling a grocery list.
