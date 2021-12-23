TIME SENSITIVE
Booster Immunity Against COVID-19 Starts To Wane Within 10 Weeks, Study Finds
Submitted by Molly Bradley via newscientist.com
The Lede
The UK Health Security Agency analyzed just under 150,000 cases of delta and almost 70,000 of omicron, and found evidence of a number of things about the vaccines and omicron. Broadly, the vaccines — specifically Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca — are less effective against omicron than delta, and omicron is much more transmissible. However, someone with omicron is 50–70% less likely to require hospitalization than a person with delta.
Key Details
- For people vaccinated with two doses of AstraZeneca, a Pfizer or Moderna booster is roughly 60% effective in protecting against symptomatic omicron infection for 2–4 weeks, but it drops to 35–45% by 10 weeks.
- For people vaxxed with two doses of Pfizer, a Pfizer booster is 70% effective at preventing symptomatic omicron for 2–4 weeks, then falls to 45% at 10 weeks.
- For people vaxxed with two doses of Pfizer, a Moderna booster remains 70–75% effective for up to nine weeks.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
How To Get Drunk In Your Hometown Over The Holidays Without Any Regrets
A survival guide for the bravest and thirstiest among us.
Comments