18
+ digg
'THAT'S PROGRESS'
Biden Says US Will Have Enough Vaccine For Every Adult By The End Of May
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the US would have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult American by the end of May, but he acknowledged the country must still be vigilant against the virus.
The LedeWith a new partnership between US drug companies, the Biden administration has dramatically accelerated its COVID-19 vaccination timeline.
Key Details
- Following an announcement that Merck will help manufacture a vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the timeline advanced to having COVID-19 shots available to every American by the end of May.
- The original timeline had vaccines available to all Americans by the end of July.
- Distribution issues could still hamper access to the vaccine for many Americans.
Comments
Login to leave comment