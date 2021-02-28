18
'THAT'S PROGRESS'

Submitted by James Crugnale
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the US would have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult American by the end of May, but he acknowledged the country must still be vigilant against the virus.

The Lede

With a new partnership between US drug companies, the Biden administration has dramatically accelerated its COVID-19 vaccination timeline.

Key Details

  • Following an announcement that Merck will help manufacture a vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the timeline advanced to having COVID-19 shots available to every American by the end of May.
  • The original timeline had vaccines available to all Americans by the end of July.
  • Distribution issues could still hamper access to the vaccine for many Americans.

Comments

