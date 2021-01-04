100
+ digg
STATE OF EMERGENCY
These Three States Have The Worst COVID Infection Rates Of Anywhere In The World
Arizona currently has the highest per-capita rate of new COVID-19 infections, with 785 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, followed closely by California and Rhode Island.
The LedeThe figures are especially sobering as the new and more contagious variant of the virus has emerged in the US.
Key Details
- Rhode Island has reported 671 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days; California, 658 per 100,000.
- The US reported a daily average of 451 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, the 10th highest countrywide infection rate in the world.
- In Los Angeles County, 10 people are getting sick with COVID-19 every minute, according to LA Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Comments
Login to leave comment