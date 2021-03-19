159
Are mRNA COVID Vaccines Risky? Here's What The Experts Say
When it became clear in early 2020 that the Sars-CoV-2 virus posed a pandemic threat, researchers who'd been exploring an innovative way to make vaccines saw an opportunity. But because the technology is so new, these vaccines are particularly vulnerable to disinformation campaigns.
The LedeThe technology for mRNA (short for "messenger RNA") vaccines may be new, but learning the way they work relative to traditional vaccines reveals a more efficient technology with minimal risk.
Key Details
- While traditional vaccines introduce a piece of a virus into the body so the body can learn to fight it, mRNA vaccines teach the body's cells to manufacture an element of the virus itself, which then enables the immune system to produce antibodies.
- This process is faster, since scientists don't have to grow the virus in a lab.
- Post-vaccine fatigue, chills and fever are expected: they're signs the body is learning to fight the virus. There have been some allergic reactions, which can be treated.
