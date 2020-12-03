58
DESANTIS 'SENT THE GESTAPO'

Submitted by James Crugnale
"They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids," Rebekah Jones tweeted.

The Lede

"They took my phone and the computer I use every day to post the case numbers in Florida, and school cases for the entire country. They took evidence of corruption at the state level. They claimed it was about a security breach. This was DeSantis. He sent the Gestapo."

Key Details

  • Florida State Police showed up at the home of Rebekah Jones, the fired Department of Health data scientist, who created the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
  • According to Jones, agents took her "hardware and tech."
  • The Florida DOH says they were investigating an unauthorized hack of their DOH messaging system.

