12
A SEMESTER IN SOLITUDE

Submitted by Adwait
After spending the fall in their bedrooms, students say their mental health has suffered.

The Lede

A semester of remote learning has taken its toll on both students and professors. Between joining different classes, constantly sharing screens and being confined indoors, students have burnt out, with no immediate relief in sight.

Key Details

  • Nearly half of the colleges in America this year taught all courses primarily or entirely online.
  • In a survey published in September, 71 percent of the respondents reported an increased level of stress and anxiety brought on by COVID-19.
  • "2020 has shown people want to... get back to human interaction," said Jay Gilmore, an assistant professor of journalism and strategic media at the University of Memphis.

Comments

