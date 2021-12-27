Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Submitted by James Crugnale via usatoday.com

A Woman Traveling To Iceland Tests Positive For COVID Mid-Flight, Quarantines In Bathroom For Hours
A Michigan school teacher experienced every traveler's worst nightmare when she tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight and quarantined in the airplane bathroom for five hours.

The Lede

While on a flight to Iceland from Chicago, Marisa Fotieo started to feel sick and took a COVID-19 rapid test in the airplane's bathroom. When she tested positive, she hunkered down in the lavatory, in hopes to prevent her infection from spreading to the other passengers.

Key Details

  • "There’s 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them," Fotieo told TODAY, who sequestered herself inside the Icelandair lavatory.
  • Flight attendant Ragnhildur "Rocky" Eiríksdóttir watched over her during her ordeal, and gave her food and drinks.
  • Eiríksdóttir later brought her flowers and a little Christmas tree with lights while she was quarantining on land.

Additional Thoughts

Fotieo recorded a video from inside the bathroom.

@marisaefotieo

Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters.. ##luxuryliving ##imsolucky ##covid ##vaccinated ##fyp ##viralvideotiktok ##quarantine

♬ I'm So Lucky Lucky - Grandzz

While quarantining in Iceland, Fotieo shared a video of Christmas gifts she got from Eiríksdóttir so she could enjoy the holiday while being alone.

@marisaefotieo

I NEED IDEAS FOR ROCKY THE QUEEN FROM @icelandair.is #fyp #viralvideo #quarantine #viral #christmas #omicron #imsoluckylucky

♬ Forever Roses - Auracle

She later spoke to Inside Edition about her ordeal:

