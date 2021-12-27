YIKES
A Woman Traveling To Iceland Tests Positive For COVID Mid-Flight, Quarantines In Bathroom For Hours
While on a flight to Iceland from Chicago, Marisa Fotieo started to feel sick and took a COVID-19 rapid test in the airplane's bathroom. When she tested positive, she hunkered down in the lavatory, in hopes to prevent her infection from spreading to the other passengers.
- "There’s 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them," Fotieo told TODAY, who sequestered herself inside the Icelandair lavatory.
- Flight attendant Ragnhildur "Rocky" Eiríksdóttir watched over her during her ordeal, and gave her food and drinks.
- Eiríksdóttir later brought her flowers and a little Christmas tree with lights while she was quarantining on land.
Fotieo recorded a video from inside the bathroom.
@marisaefotieo
Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters.. ##luxuryliving ##imsolucky ##covid ##vaccinated ##fyp ##viralvideotiktok ##quarantine♬ I'm So Lucky Lucky - Grandzz
While quarantining in Iceland, Fotieo shared a video of Christmas gifts she got from Eiríksdóttir so she could enjoy the holiday while being alone.
@marisaefotieo
I NEED IDEAS FOR ROCKY THE QUEEN FROM @icelandair.is #fyp #viralvideo #quarantine #viral #christmas #omicron #imsoluckylucky♬ Forever Roses - Auracle
She later spoke to Inside Edition about her ordeal:
