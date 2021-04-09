THE RISK IS NOT ZERO
Should We Still Wear A Mask Outside?
Submitted by James Crugnale via nationalgeographic.com
The LedeWhile the risk of COVID-19 transmission is less outdoors compared to indoors, experts warn that being outside doesn't completely eliminate the potential risk. They advise keeping your distance and wearing a mask when doing activities in tight groups or passing someone on the street. Additionally, some studies have shown reduced transmission of the virus during the summertime.
Key Details
- Epidemiologist Saskia Popescu said the most important factors to consider when it comes to outdoor mask-wearing are "distance, duration, and intensity" and that people should still social-distance.
- Experts say the use of masks outdoors should depend on the activity.
- The most important time to wear them, they advise, is when you're breathing heavily and in close proximity with others.
