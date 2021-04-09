Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
Bitcoin Science Photos Design Digg Features
1075 members

The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

THE RISK IS NOT ZERO

Submitted by James Crugnale via nationalgeographic.com

As temperatures heat up and more people congregate outdoors, many are wondering whether a mask is still necessary once they go outside. While the open air allows droplets to disperse, caution is still warranted.

The Lede

While the risk of COVID-19 transmission is less outdoors compared to indoors, experts warn that being outside doesn't completely eliminate the potential risk. They advise keeping your distance and wearing a mask when doing activities in tight groups or passing someone on the street. Additionally, some studies have shown reduced transmission of the virus during the summertime.

Key Details

  • Epidemiologist Saskia Popescu said the most important factors to consider when it comes to outdoor mask-wearing are "distance, duration, and intensity" and that people should still social-distance.
  • Experts say the use of masks outdoors should depend on the activity.
  • The most important time to wear them, they advise, is when you're breathing heavily and in close proximity with others.

Comments