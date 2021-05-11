STRAIGHT VAX
Three Reasons The Vaccine Rollout Is Slowing Down
Submitted by Molly Bradley via theatlantic.com
The LedeThe average daily number of people in the US receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, either the first or second dose, has plummeted nearly 50% since mid-April. What happened?
Key Details
- Vaccinations peaked on April 13 — the same date the CDC and the FDA announced they were putting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold.
- There was always going to be a peak for daily vaccinations regardless of the J&J pause. Overall vaccine hesitancy in the US is high, and it was always going to hamper the rollout at a certain point, particularly in more conservative states.
- Ultimately, the J&J pause dramatically reduced our chance to convince remaining vaccine skeptics to get the shot.
Comments