Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
1096 members

The latest news, analysis and projections for the novel coronavirus pandemic, updated throughout the day.

STRAIGHT VAX

Submitted by Molly Bradley via theatlantic.com

Though the US is now offering vaccines to almost every age group, the daily vaccination rate is way down. Here are three reasons why.

The Lede

The average daily number of people in the US receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, either the first or second dose, has plummeted nearly 50% since mid-April. What happened?

Key Details

  • Vaccinations peaked on April 13 — the same date the CDC and the FDA announced they were putting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold.
  • There was always going to be a peak for daily vaccinations regardless of the J&J pause. Overall vaccine hesitancy in the US is high, and it was always going to hamper the rollout at a certain point, particularly in more conservative states.
  • Ultimately, the J&J pause dramatically reduced our chance to convince remaining vaccine skeptics to get the shot.

Comments