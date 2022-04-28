PLUG TALK
Why Electric Cars Are Bad For The Environment
1k reads | submitted by Adwait via thedrive.com
The Lede
Tailpipe emissions from a gas-powered vehicle obviously add pollutants that an EV does not, but that doesn't mean electric vehicles are a foolproof solution free of environmental harm. There's a lot of damage that goes on behind the scenes.
Key Details
- It's estimated that an EV with 250 miles of range causes more than 68 percent higher manufacturing emissions compared to a gasoline-powered variant.
- Once a battery pack completes its life, it's further broken down to extract more intricate materials. However, one of the processes required to do this uses extreme heat and again contributes a high emissions output.
- Since replacing batteries amounts to nearly half the cost of a new vehicle, experts think recycling isn't going to be a priority.
