The Most Popular Vehicle Types In Each State, Visualized

Julie Blackley reports that SUVs are still the most popular type of vehicle in America.

iSeeCars crunched nearly two million used car sales between June 2021 and May 2022 to see which vehicle types were still in high demand. Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways:

SUVs reign supreme in all but five states in America.

However, you're likely to see more cars on the road than SUVs while driving in Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii and Nevada.

Trucks are considerably more popular in Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Idaho and Alaska — the only states in America where trucks account for more than 30 percent of the total vehicle share.

Via iSeeCars.

[Photo by Damir Babacic on Unsplash]