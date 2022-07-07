It'S ELECTRIC
Cities Where Alternative Fuel Vehicles Are Growing In Number The Fastest, Ranked
An iSeeCars analysis shows a specific set of states and cities that are at the forefront of the alternative fuel vehicle boom. They looked at how the market share has shifted in favor of hybrid and electric vehicles since 2014. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
In the past eight years, there's been a 54 percent increase in the share of alternative fuel vehicles on American roads.
-
Since 2014, two states have doubled their share of alternative fuel vehicles on the road — Mississippi and Hawaii — while Utah fell just short (97 percent increase).
-
In 2022, on average, 3.4 percent of vehicles on the road are powered by alternative fuel. Mostly thanks to quantity, California leads nationwide with a 8.3 percent share on state roads, followed by Washington (6.3 percent).
-
South Carolina, South Dakota and Florida have had a decrease in alternative fuel vehicles since 2014.
-
Among American cities, the share of alternative fuel vehicles increased the most in Houston and Salt Lake City (doubled in both places), followed by Detroit, Sacramento and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
-
On average, alternative fuel vehicles have gotten 16.4 percent more efficient (change in miles per gallon from 2014–2022). Over the same time, combustion engined showed a 11.7 percent increase in efficiency.
You expect to see strong hybrid and electric vehicle sales in states like California, Oregon and Washington, or in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, or Seattle. While those areas do have the highest percentage of alternative fuel vehicles, the areas with the greatest growth in hybrid and electric vehicle share come from states and cities few would expect.
[iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer]
Via iSeeCars.
[Photo by Michael Fousert on Unsplash]