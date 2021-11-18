'NOT TRYING TO LAUGH AT ELON'S EXPENSE'
This CNN Reporter Tested A Full Self-Driving Tesla. It Did Not Go Very Well
Submitted by Adwait via youtube.com
The Lede
“We’re not trying to make this car screw up. We’re not trying to have a laugh at Elon Musk’s expense,” Ballaban said. “That’s not the point. We’re really just trying to see how it handles driving in the city.”
Additional Thoughts
We tried Tesla's 'full self-driving.' Here's what happened via CNN
Additional submission from Adwait:
