Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

'NOT TRYING TO LAUGH AT ELON'S EXPENSE'

Submitted by Adwait via youtube.com

CNN's Michael Ballaban takes a fully automated Tesla out for a spin in Brooklyn — and let's just say we are still quite far away from the future.

The Lede

“We’re not trying to make this car screw up. We’re not trying to have a laugh at Elon Musk’s expense,” Ballaban said. “That’s not the point. We’re really just trying to see how it handles driving in the city.”

Additional Thoughts

We tried Tesla's 'full self-driving.' Here's what happened via CNN

Additional submission from Adwait: