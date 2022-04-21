STUCK IN REVERSE
Father And Son Leaders At Used-Car Company Carvana Lose Billions After Big First-Quarter Loss
The Lede
The Phoenix based used-car company is run by billionaires Ernie Garcia II and Ernie Garcia III, and Bloomberg reports that they have together lost nearly $11B this year. Both still have voting control of the company, but shares have fallen more than 50 percent as the company reported it lost $506M in the first quarter.
Key Details
- The younger Garcia, Ernie III, who is Carvana's CEO, has had his net worth diminish by almost 60 percent, which Bloomberg estimates is roughly worth $4.1B since the beginning of this year.
- This loss in value is the highest among any US billionaires, according to Bloomberg's index. The last big drop was Reed Hasting's, from Netflix, whose wealth dipped by 46 percent.
- Meanwhile, the senior Garcia's fortune has dropped by 49 percent, roughly equating to $7.3B, but has softened the blow by selling shares.
