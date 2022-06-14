KEEP ON TRUCKING
US States That Drive The Most Pickup Trucks, Ranked
The Lede
iSeeCars analyzed close to two million used car sales between June 2021 and May 2022 to determine how many light-duty pickup trucks changed hands during that time. They further broke these transactions down by state to see where these vehicles were the most in demand. Here's what they found.
Key Details
- Only five American states have more than a 30 percent share of pickup trucks on their roads: Wyoming (37.6 percent), Montana (34.2), North Dakota (31.4), Idaho (31.2) and Alaska (30.8). Sixth placed South Dakota (29.8) barely missed out.
- The national average of pickup trucks on US roads is 16.6 percent and, as of June 2022, 19 American states were below the national average.
- New Jersey was the only state with less than a 10 percent share of pickup trucks on its roads.