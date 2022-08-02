YOINK
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive.
This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has released its Hot Wheels Vehicle Theft Report, a summary of the statistics of the vehicles most often stolen in the past year, how many thefts there were and what model year most of the stolen cars were from.
Here's what they found on vehicle thefts in 2021.
The Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In The US In 2021
|Rank
|Make/Model
|Total Number Of Thefts
|Model Year Most Often Stolen
|1
|Chevrolet Pick-Up (full size)
|48,206
|2004
|2
|Ford Pick-Up (full size)
|47,999
|2006
|3
|Honda Civic
|31,673
|2000
|4
|Honda Accord
|30,274
|1997
|5
|Toyota Camry
|17,270
|2007
|6
|GMC Pick-Up (full size)
|15,599
|2005
|7
|Nissan Altima
|14,108
|2020
|8
|Honda CR-V
|13,308
|2000
|9
|Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee
|13,210
|2018
|10
|Toyota Corolla
|12,927
|2020
2021 Hot Wheels Report Takeaways
Read more at NICB.
