The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 1.4k reads
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride.

Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive.

This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has released its Hot Wheels Vehicle Theft Report, a summary of the statistics of the vehicles most often stolen in the past year, how many thefts there were and what model year most of the stolen cars were from.

Here's what they found on vehicle thefts in 2021.


The Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In The US In 2021

Rank Make/Model Total Number Of Thefts Model Year Most Often Stolen
1 Chevrolet Pick-Up (full size) 48,206 2004
2 Ford Pick-Up (full size) 47,999 2006
3 Honda Civic 31,673 2000
4 Honda Accord 30,274 1997
5 Toyota Camry 17,270 2007
6 GMC Pick-Up (full size) 15,599 2005
7 Nissan Altima 14,108 2020
8 Honda CR-V 13,308 2000
9 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 13,210 2018
10 Toyota Corolla 12,927 2020


2021 Hot Wheels Report Takeaways


Read more at NICB.

