The Most Popular Car Brands And Models Sold In The US This Year, Ranked
Using data from GoodCarBadCar.net, we can take a look at the most popular cars people in the US are buying this year — and if their interest in certain brands and models has decreased (or increased) over time.
Key Takeaways
In July 2022, a handful of car models doubled their sales: Hyundai Sant Cruz, Acura NSX, Lincoln MKC, Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Bronco, Subrau Impreza, Ford Escape and Hyundai Accent.
Over the past 12 months, car models that've had the biggest dip is sales includes the Mazda 6, Lexus LX, Honda Clarity FCV and Toyota Sequoia.
Only one car brand — Genesis — has seen an increase in sales over the past year, and Hyundai, Lincoln and Ford have seen marginal increases in their month-over-month sales in July 2022.
Via GoodCarBadCar.net.
[Photo by Hyundai Motor Group on Unsplash]