Submitted by Adwait via iseecars.com

The Highest Used Car Price Increases In November, Ranked
The price of a used vehicle is still high and rose even more quickly in November that it did in October.

The Lede

A recent analysis of 1.9 million used car sales showed that their prices aren't cooling down. Used car prices are up by an average of 27.9 percent (around $6,939) from the same time last year and outpaced last month's increase (24.9 percent). "With microchip shortage-related plant shutdowns persisting throughout the year, automakers have not kept pace with pent-up demand, and lingering supply constraints that are expected to continue well into 2022," said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer.

Key Details

  • Luxury cars had smaller increases, while budget sedans had the highest.
  • The top three vehicles' used prices in November 2021 grew by more than 50 percent from November 2020.
  • The price of a used Lincoln Navigator had the highest increase in dollar amount — $18,476 — from November 2020 to November 2021, increasing by almost three times the national average.

