The Most And Least EV-Friendly Cities In America, Ranked

As the world moves towards an all electric vehicle fleet, EV infrastructure, like charging stations, is going to be at the forefront of development in the near future. One of the biggest players in the space, Tesla, is planning to open up parts of its charging network, with the help of a federal program and it looks like they want to be the de-facto "filling stations" for EVs in America.

Three out of the top four best-selling EV models of 2022 were a Tesla, and the list also included one of America's favorite models, the Ford 150, which helped propel Ford to the second spot in the American EV market. This year there are EV variants from GMC Hummer, a few highly-anticipated new Rivian models and cars from Audi, Porsche and Jaguar among other usual automakers that are expected to hit the market.

To see how equipped American metros are to EVs, iSeeCars studied data from the US Dept. of Energy to find Level 2 EVSE and DC Fast EVSE ports and compared that with the population in each of those areas. "We’re living in the most disruptive era in the 140-year history of the automobile,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said. "Nobody knows exactly what the next 10 years will look like in terms of electrification, but everyone can agree on this point – it won’t be boring."

Key Takeaways

In the top 50 metro areas there are roughly 146,000 chargers, distributed at an average of 2,280 residents per charger.

California cities were among the most EV-friendly in the US. Places like the Bay Area, San Diego and LA have less than 850 drivers vying per charger, whereas in Southern cities, including Houston and the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area, that number goes up to 3,500 residents per charger.

Via iSeeCars.

[Photo by Tom Radetzki on Unsplash]